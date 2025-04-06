Sylvester Stallone Pushes Mexican Beer Before Trump Tariffs, “For Those Who Dare to Say No”

Iconic Hollywood movie star Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, Tulsa King) celebrated the result of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and called Donald Trump “a second George Washington” after the win.

Trump reciprocated in January by naming Stallone (with fellow MAGA-supporting actors Mel Gibson and Jon Voight) as one of the President’s “Special Ambassadors” to a “very troubled place, Hollywood, California.”

Last week, before the Trump administration levied a 25% tariff on Friday on Mexican canned beer including the brands Tecate, Corona, and Modelo, Stallone shared his most recent commercial for Tecate. (Note: Mexico is the largest exporter of beer to the United States.)

As seen in the 60-second visual effects-heavy ad (below), Stallone rides on the back of a gigantic eagle, soaring above a city, and says: “We make life harder on ourselves when we say yes to everything.”

In the advertisement (available in Spanish and English, below), Stallone eyes a young man bored at an outdoor family lunch and says, “We need to be braver and say no, like saying no to the boring family lunch.”

Stallone and the bird swoop down, pick up the young man (with the eagle’s talons) and deliver him to a group of friends already enjoying Tecate beers.

Stallone adds: “We should go where we truly want to go.” He added: “For those who dare to say no,” and then he opens his arms wide and yells, “Tecate!” (some might say like Rocky yelled out for “Adrian”).

Most Stallone fans are going wild over the ad. As one replied: “Great commercial, Mr. Stallone! I usually only drink local Philly beer but now I gotta pick up some Tecate! Keep punching my friend, you’re the man!”

Other fans are suggesting that Stallone “drop” his support of Trump as one replied: “Go pick up Trump, please, and drop him somewhere over the ocean.”

Note: The 60-second Tecate spot was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Armando Bó (Birdman), and features the song “Por Ti Volare” (translated, “For you, I’ll fly”) by world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli.