MAGA Senator Gives EU Ultimatum After $1 Billion Penalty Threat Against Elon Musk Company for “Disinformation”

When the financial news account “Watcher Guru” reported Thursday that the European Union is preparing to fine Elon Musk’s social media company X $1 billion over “disinformation” concerns, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) shared the post and threatened, “If the EU does this We leave NATO.”

Far-right social media influencer Mike Benz, a former speechwriter in Trump’s first administration, amplified Lee’s response and wrote: “This must be the White House message to Europe.”

Note: The EU investigation of X started in 2023, and according to the New York Times, “regulators last year issued a preliminary ruling that X had violated the law,” meaning the Digital Services Act.

The EU claims that X has refused “to provide data to outside researchers, making it difficult to measure how disinformation and other harmful material spread” on X. The penalties (and demands for product changes) are expected to be announced this summer.

This must be the White House message to Europe. pic.twitter.com/xKtSG31bqE — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 4, 2025

Lee’s threat to leave NATO has garnered support from other MAGA supporters who say they are in favor of the U.S. leaving NATO.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized NATO countries, recently said NATO members should spend 5% of their GDP on defense. [The U.S. is one of five countries who spent more than 3% on defense: Poland had the highest percentage (4.12%).]

A few X users voiced their disapproval of Lee’s suggestion. As one wrote: “You are seriously going to break a military alliance because Elon Musk got fined? That’s some amazing corruption there guys, amazing.”

Another chimed in: “Why… would we leave NATO because the EU fined a billionaire for his non-govt work? That’s uh… yeah.” Another joked: “Will the $1,000,000,000 be tariffed?” Another suggested that Musk “just buy the EU.”