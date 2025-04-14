Harvard Bites Back at Trump, Famous Law Professor Asks For Donations To Help

“No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Harvard University President Alan M. Garber wrote on Monday afternoon, defying the Trump administration’s efforts to dictate broad aspects of policy to the iconic American educational institution.

The Trump administration has threatened to review almost $9 billion in federal grants, research funding and contracts at Harvard, requiring numerous concessions including the elimination of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) programs and initiatives before the funds would flow again from Washington to Cambridge.

Those demands were communicated in early April, and as the Harvard Crimson reported today — in an article entitled ‘Harvard Will Fight Trump’s Demands’ — more specifics were delivered on Friday with demands from the White House that Harvard “derecognize pro-Palestine student groups [and] audit its academic programs for viewpoint diversity” — among many others.

The most recent demand list ends with a section called Transparency and Monitoring, which essentially requires that Harvard to submit to large-scale monitoring by the federal government, stating: “The University shall make organizational changes to ensure full transparency and cooperation with all federal regulators.”

Signing the letter, officials from HHS, the GSA and the Department of Education said that to comply:

“the University shall submit to the federal government a report—certified for accuracy—that documents its progress on the implementation of the reforms detailed in this letter. The University must also, to the satisfaction of the federal government, disclose the source and purpose of all foreign funds; cooperate with the federal government in a forensic audit of foreign funding sources and uses, including how that money was used by Harvard, its agents, and, to the extent available, third parties acting on Harvard’s campus; report all requested immigration and related information to the United States Department of Homeland Security.”

The eminent Harvard Law School constitutional law professor emeritus, Laurence Tribe, celebrated the university’s decision, saying it was “the moment to max out in giving to Harvard — to fill the gap Trump will create.”

Harvard will not comply with the Trump administration’s demands to alter its truth-seeking mission or its commitment to fairness. I’m proud of Harvard and its leaders. This is the moment to max out in giving to Harvard — to fill the gap Trump will create. https://t.co/ItPuSU3CKs — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) April 14, 2025

Tribe’s ask for donations on behalf of his beloved university didn’t make everyone reach for their wallets. Supportive of Harvard’s stand but unwilling to help finance it, one wrote: “Kudos to Harvard but they have a $50 billion endowment, they don’t need any of my money.”

Kudos to Harvard but they have a $50 billion endowment, they don't need any of my money. — Keith Mason 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 (@JackMurphee) April 14, 2025

Tribe had previously called on Harvard to resist, without mentioning the need for additional capital.