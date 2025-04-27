MAGA Rejects Trump’s Historically Low Approval Rating, “I Don’t Believe You”

According to a recently released ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, President Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, “with public pushback on many of his policies and extensive economic discontent.”

When Supreme Court litigator and frequent Trump critic Neal Katyal (the former Principal Deputy Solicitor General of the United States during the first Obama administration) amplified the results of the ABC News poll, the response from MAGA supporters was one of disbelief.

As one wrote: “I don’t trust polls,” and another chimed in, “Wow, this is fake news. Not true at all.”

Former Ohio State Representative Margy Conditt, a Republican, also voiced her disbelief. On X she wrote: “I don’t believe you or your polls. Sorry.”

The survey company Ipsos also reported this weekend that “Americans are feeling the squeeze from tariffs. 61% say the cost of living is headed the wrong way, while support for aggressive trade measures remains sharply divided by party.”

The comedian Bill Maher, who recently dined with Trump at the White House, asserts that it doesn’t require a poll to take MAGA’s real temperature.

“Let’s talk about…the MAGA people, because I think they’re disappointed, even though they may not say it out loud,” Maher told his audience this week.

Embracing Trump’s destructive “break everything” style, the MAGA faithful, according to Maher, thought, “We have nothing to lose. And now they found out oh, actually, they got plenty to lose.”

Note: In February, Katyal, the Paul and Patricia Saunders Professor of National Security Law at Georgetown University Law Center, accepted a role leading the appellate practice of the Milbank law firm in its Washington, D.C. office.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that Milbank, in response to threats from the administration, had agreed to provide $100 million in pro bono legal services to causes supported by his administration and the law firm.