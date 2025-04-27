GOP Congressman Slams Kristi Noem, “Might Want to Rethink This”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on April 11 on X: “Starting May 7, you will need a Real ID to fly. Real IDs make identification harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. If you plan to fly, make sure you get a Real ID so you won’t be denied from your flight or face travel delays!”

Not all Republicans are in favor of the Real ID requirement. Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin replied to Noem, “Or what? Evidently existing ID requirements for American citizens just aren’t adequate now, so big brother is forcing us through more hoops for the ‘right’ to travel within our own country.”

Or what??

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky also criticized Noem’s campaign. He wrote on X: “Less than 37% of Kentuckians have a ‘Real ID’ yet Kristi Noem says she’s going to go live with this Orwellian system at airports on May 7? Might want to rethink this.”

Note: According to Noem, Americans will also need to present a Real ID in order to enter any and all federal buildings in the United States.

When one libertarian replied to Massie (who spends a lot of time in federal buildings) with the question, “Do you have a Real ID?,” the congressman answered, “I do not have a Real ID.”

(Note: According to the Real ID Act, a valid U.S. passport is an acceptable form of identification to access federal buildings.)