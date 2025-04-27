Elon Musk Responds to Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Occupy Mars” Photo

As a guest on the political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher in November, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson voiced skepticism about Elon Musk’s vision to bring humans to Mars.

Tyson said governments would need to see a geopolitical benefit for such exploration, and asserted that it’s not enough that Musk says, “Let’s go to Mars because it’s the next thing to do.”

Plus, someone has to pay for it. Tyson said venture capitalists won’t invest because there would likely be fatalities and there’s no obvious return on investment, among other obstacles.

Wow, they really don’t get it.



Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness.



Also, I’m not going to ask any venture capitalists for money. I realize that it makes no sense as an investment. That’s why I’m gathering resources. https://t.co/XVCpHKlusD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

Musk, the world’s richest man, replied to the Bill Maher interview by writing on X: “Wow, they really don’t get it. Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness. Also, I’m not going to ask any venture capitalists for money. I realize that it makes no sense as an investment. That’s why I’m gathering resources.”

A desire both @ElonMusk and I have in common. pic.twitter.com/u3ZlqCG3xw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 27, 2025

Today, five months later, Tyson wore a Occupy Mars t-shirt (which Musk has worn in public), tagged Musk and wrote: “A desire both Elon Musk and I have in common.” Musk replied with a red heart emoji.

Tyson is receiving backlash from Musk fans who are resurfacing clips from the Bill Maher show (below) and who say the astrophysicist “does not have the same mindset as Elon when it comes to colonizing Mars.”

Nah, you clearly don't have the same mindset as Elon when it comes to colonizing Mars.https://t.co/1U3ifVd9QR — ryaj (@ibrahimspjr) April 27, 2025

Yet their differences may have been exaggerated from the start. Like any curious astrophysicist, Tyson would applaud a visit to the red planet and his earlier “beef” with Musk seems to have been much more about how practical such a journey is at present than about whether humans should go.

That’s how Tyson can wear the shirt now and express a solidarity with Musk about his “desire” to go, without really having changed his mind. Both men are eager for a trip to Mars — Tyson just sees more obstacles than the world’s richest man.