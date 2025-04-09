Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Hits MAGA with $10 Million After Musk Loss

Former Republican Mayor of New York City and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has a gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety, that plans to spend $10 million to help elect Democratic candidates who are running for Attorneys General positions in ten battleground states, according to John Feinblatt, Everytown’s president.

The target states include Virginia in 2025, and Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin, among others, in 2026. Everytown for Gun Safety has reportedly spent about $5 million backing attorneys general since 2017.

(“Every day,” the group says, “125 people in the United States are killed with guns. Twice as many are shot and wounded.” It hopes to ban assault weapons and block silencer deregulation, among other initiatives.)

Bloomberg — whose philanthropical priorities include environmental sustainability, democracy sustainability, and the health and safety of Americans — puts his money where his concerns are. His contributions to further environmental concerns was lauded recently by Time magazine, which named the billionaire a 2025 Earth Award winner.

Thank you to @TIME for naming me a 2025 Earth Award winner.



I'm glad to share this honor with all of the local leaders, business executives, cutting-edge thinkers, global climate champions, and many others who have worked alongside @Bloomberg and @BloombergDotOrg to help advance… pic.twitter.com/DIZtsDivuW — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) April 8, 2025

Bloomberg’s push to support Attorneys General comes out of a concern that law and order in the U.S. is growing less just and instead becoming increasingly politicized and weaponized — a claim made, with varying credibility, by people on both sides on the political aisle.

On the right, billionaire Elon Musk recently spent tens of millions supporting MAGA Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, who ultimately lost to Democrat Susan Crawford despite Musk’s contributions and influence.

According to the New York Times, Bloomberg’s Everytown for America group “spent $553,000 to air television ads backing the liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court” against Musk’s candidate. The Times emphasized the stakes of the race, writing Crawford “won a decisive victory to keep liberals in control of the battleground state’s top court.”

Bloomberg has also been vocal about his support of Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader who resigned as chairman of the board of directors of Bloomberg L.P., a position he took in August 2023, in order to take the job as Prime Minister.

In March, Mike Bloomberg wrote on X: “Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on being elected Canada’s next Prime Minister. The U.S.-Canada relationship is vital to both nations, and there’s no one more prepared to strengthen it. Mark is one of the smartest, most capable, and steady-handed leaders I know. Wishing him success in the days, months, and years ahead.”

Congratulations to @MarkJCarney on being elected Canada’s next Prime Minister. The U.S.-Canada relationship is vital to both nations, and there’s no one more prepared to strengthen it. Mark is one of the smartest, most capable, and steady-handed leaders I know. Wishing him… — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 10, 2025

Like Bloomberg, Carney takes various stands against the policies of President Donald Trump, who has been threatening — and imposing — steeper tariffs on Canada and pushing his idea to make Canada the 51st State of America.

[Bloomberg’s disdain for Trump’s politics runs deep: When he exited the presidential race in 2020, he said “I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason.”]

Not all Canadians share Bloomberg’s enthusiasm for Carney. Conservative former Ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici, who was fired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016, replied to Bloomberg: “Minor detail. He wasn’t elected. You know that.”

Another chimed in and wrote: “Mark Carney was NOT elected, he was selected! Canadians need to decide who they want the next Prime Minister to be, we need an election!”

NOTE: A former banker, Carney was elected as the Liberal Party leader by more than 150,000 members of the party — 86 percent of the vote — after Trudeau’s resignation, and assumed the Prime Minister role to replace Trudeau until a new nationwide election is held.

Canadian conservatives also worry about Carney’s Bloomberg-like views on gun control, assuming that he will continue the strict firearms control polices of his predecessor Trudeau — policies which have made gun lobbies unhappy.

Minor detail. He wasn’t elected. You know that. — Vivian Bercovici (@VivianBercovici) March 10, 2025

Note: The 2025 Canadian federal election will be held on April 28 to elect members of the House of Commons to the 45th Canadian Parliament. Carney is running against Conservative Pierre Poilievre; Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Quebecois party; New Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh; Green Party members Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault; and the People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier.

Bloomberg isn’t permitted by Canadian law to directly financially support Carney’s campaign. His Everytown organization will continue to spend in the U.S. to elect AGs that align with his convictions about gun control and other issues.