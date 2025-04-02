Angry Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Says “I’m Not Looking Forward To Working With” Susan Crawford After “Disgusting” Race

Republican Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley is known for criticizing the body’s liberal majority — regularly accusing the four left-leaning judges of acting on behalf of the Democratic Party. On Tuesday night, after Democratic Judge Susan Crawford won the pivotal State Supreme Court seat against the Donald Trump and Elon Musk-endorsed Republican Judge Brad Schimel, Bradley voiced her disappointment with the results.

As seen below, Bradley said: “I’m really personally and professionally disappointed that Judge Schimel lost to Judge Crawford.” Bradley said the left-leaning judges she works with “make political decisions all the time, they rule 100% for the Democratic party in every case that is presented to them.”

Bradley added, “I also think the way Crawford ran her race was disgusting, she slandered a good man, Judge Schimel.”

When asked why she thinks Schimel lost, Bradley said: “I think that we saw a ridiculous amount of money come in to this election…when you see a $100 million plus being spent on one state supreme court race, that is telling you that the Democratic party is buying another justice.”

"I think the way Judge Crawford ran her race was disgusting…I'm not looking forward to working with her," Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley said. "She's bought and paid for by the Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/pMYpf9iH3B — Vanessa Kjeldsen (@VanessaKjeldsen) April 2, 2025

Bradley said of Crawford: “I’m not looking forward to working with her…because she is bought and paid for by the Democratic Party.” She added, “I challenge her to rule one time against the Democrats, I haven’t seen that seen yet from any of my liberal colleagues.”

Bradley does not mention that Musk, the world’s richest man, spent $25 million in the State Supreme Court race, and ran a weekly $1 million sweepstakes to encourage Wisconsin residents to vote [Republican], and campaigned for Schimel — including \making an appearance on stage this week wearing a cheesehead accessory.

More than one on X voiced their disapproval of Bradley’s comments including the omission of Musk. As one replied, “Where is she getting her ‘hundred million dollars plus’ figure from and how much of that was Elon Musk lol.” Another responded: “As opposed to the guy that was bought and paid for by Elon Musk?”

Note: As CEO of Tesla, Musk has been fighting to overturn a Wisconsin law that prohibits it from opening dealerships in that state. Current legislation requires car dealerships to be owned by third parties, not auto manufacturers.