Mark Cuban Pushes Attorney General for Transparency, “Change the Game” on Rx Drugs

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban is extremely active on X, often engaging in politically-oriented arguments on controversial topics like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies — and taking on fellow billionaires like Bill Ackman and Elon Musk.

[NOTE: Cuban also often finds himself aligned with some of his billionaire brethren, not least when it comes to the regulation of crypto and a dissatisfaction with the status quo at the SEC.]

But Cuban’s primary interest is less in politics for its own sake than in business, and his foray into the prescription drug business exemplifies how intertwined business and politics are. When Cuban is pushing for ways to help his innovative Cost Plus Drugs Company succeed, he runs into as many political obstacles as typical business obstacles.

Using his provocative social media style, Cuban is getting engagement from major political actors, including the Attorney General of Arkansas and Army Reservist Tim Griffin. From Cuban’s posts on X, he is eliciting consideration of increased statewide transparency into the currently opaque drug pricing many states are locked into.

See below, as Cuban asks Griffin to lead the charge towards transparency in his state, and set an example for “all other states.”

First, thank you for your service. Next, a question for you. Can you require the state of Arkansas to publish all contracts they have with any PBM, Insurance company or Payer and Health Care Providers ?



If you can do this, you will immediately change the game for your citizens.… https://t.co/6Hy4OUHr5s — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 9, 2024

Cuban writes: “Can you require the state of Arkansas to publish all contracts they have with any PBM, Insurance company or Payer and Health Care Providers?”

The billionaire follows this by asserting: “If you can do this, you will immediately change the game for your citizens,” adding, “Once we all can see what state agencies pay, the costs and fees for services offered, then everyone can tell you what is right or wrong with your deals, and all other states can benefit as well. Or, can you make it a requirement, state wide for all agencies to publish contracts going forward?”

All state sponsored programs should be mandated to release their contracts.

If its paid with taxpayer dollars, we have a right to see where the money is going. — The Angry Pharmacist (@theangrypharm) July 9, 2024

One of the responses comes from Valentina Gomez, a MAGA-adhering Republican who with Rep. Matt Gaetz’s support is running to be Missouri’s 41st Secretary of State. Gomez wrote to Cuban saying she agrees with him and will do what she can to push for transparency in her state.

Mark, I agree with this, and I am about to be the next Secretary of State for Missouri, my brother is a National guardsmen. I want transparency in our elections, but also in our health care system. Let’s open up the books and give the power back to the people. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 9, 2024

Cuban’s finding common ground with the likes of Gomez, despite holding opposing views on multiple issues, bolsters Cuban’s position that he is not an idealogue but a business person and citizen seeking practical solutions to challenges faced by the country and its citizens.

Gomez also states that while she and Cuban have opposing political stances in some cases, transparency is something they can agree on. Cuban amplified her response.