Vivek Ramaswamy CEO Vows To “Unapologetically Push Corporations To Adopt a Bitcoin Strategy”

Former GOP presidential candidate and strong Donald Trump ally Vivek Ramaswamy, who is reportedly considering a run for governor in Ohio, is promoting a company he co-founded, Strive Asset Management, which in January made waves with its filing for a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Bond ETF.

Ramaswamy on Tuesday amplified a Fox News interview with Strive’s CEO and CIO Matt Cole, who said: “I expect this year to be an extremely positive year for the crypto markets and my prediction it will be the year of the Bitcoin treasury company.”

With the video below, Ramaswamy wrote: “Now that the era of easy money is over, companies & other institutions (even state actors) will have to rethink their hurdle rates for internal capital investment. Bitcoin is likely to become a more common corporate treasury holding in that environment. Interesting trend to watch.”

Note: Strive is backed by a team of billionaire investors including Trump donors Peter Thiel (former PayPal CEO) and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman (Pershing Square Capital Management).

In another promotional video (below), Cole echoed Ramaswamy’s take on the market and said: “The contrarian idea I believe in most: corporations that set Bitcoin as the hurdle rate for capital deployment and acquire Bitcoin will maximize long-run value to shareholders while still in pursuit of their mission.”

Cole added: “That’s why Strive will unapologetically push corporations to adopt a Bitcoin strategy, just like we push corporations to pursue capitalism & meritocracy over ESG and DEI.”

The contrarian idea I believe in most: corporations that set Bitcoin as the hurdle rate for capital deployment and acquire Bitcoin will maximize long-run value to shareholders while still in pursuit of their mission.



Cole said: “In 2022, when Strive launched its first ETF, shareholder support overwhelmingly favored ESG & DEI proposals. Yet just two years later, these priorities are rapidly losing steam. Through effective thought leadership and shareholder activism, major change can happen—now we expect the same with corporate Bitcoin adoption, with early movers putting themselves in the best long-term position.”