LeBron James and Steph Curry Talk Alley-Oop Lobs — and Their Love

“We’re just here doing what we love,” NBA superstar Steph Curry, the 2x league MVP and 4x champ, standing next to his hoop pal and sometime nemesis, LeBron James (4 MVPs, 4 titles), said during a postgame interview.

The USA Olympic ballers — a who’s who of American basketball royalty — had just put down a stacked Canadian squad after a rough start that saw them fall behind by ten early on.

Curry and James, together the two biggest names in hoops for the last decade-plus, are really coming full circle in a way: the two stars — in a star-struck coincidence — were born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, just a few years apart.

Despite the American side’s lackluster start against Canada, James, Curry and their illustrious teammates got it together enough to propel the team to victory — and the two Akron-born stars connected on a beautiful 3rd quarter alley-oop lob that was, as one commenter said, “enough to make a grown man cry.”

LeBron James and Steph Curry might’ve just given us the best postgame interview ever pic.twitter.com/4EE9LNpeGX — Anika 🦋 (@WardeIICurry30) July 11, 2024

In the postgame, James lamented having missed Curry for an open three-pointer previously and celebrated his ferocious slam off the sweet Curry left-handed running lob.

“Like Bron said, we can work out the kinks and the timing on offense,” Curry said, “but if we compete like that, commit to playing defense, we’ll be fine against anybody.”

As for that timing? LeBron was asked about it, with a specific reference to the poetry-in-motion alley-oop. How did it come about?

James: “Just two guys that love to play the game of basketball…it’s fun. We play the game at a high level but more importantly we just play the game that we love the right way. And that’s the result of it.”