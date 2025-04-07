Governor Slams Trump’s “Cybertruck” Economy: “Monstrous, Full of Dangerous Recalls, Not Made for Working Class Families”

Matt Meyer, the newly elected Democratic Governor of Delaware, isn’t shying away from criticizing the second Trump administration.

On April 2, when President Trump levied sweeping tariffs on dozens of foreign nations and celebrated the economic decision as “Liberation Day,” Meyer responded with a damning reference to Trump’s DOGE leader Elon Musk and wrote on X: “The Trump economy is now basically a cyber truck – monstrous, full of dangerous recalls and not made for working class families.”

[NOTE: Musk’s Tesla recently recalled virtually all 46,000 of its signature Cybertrucks after a panel detachment issue was found that, notably, endangered other drivers on the road more than Cybertruck drivers. AP wrote in March: “The Cybertruck, which Tesla began delivering to buyers in late 2023, has been recalled eight times in the past 15 months for safety problems, including once in November because a fault in an electric inverter can cause the drive wheels to lose power. Last April, the futuristic-looking trucks were recalled to fix acceleration pedals that can get stuck in the interior trim.”]

Gov. Meyer also voiced his opposition to Trump’s retribution against law firms including Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom that have provided legal services to or been employers of his political rivals (Robert Mueller, Jack Smith, Hillary Clinton, et al) in the past, with the Governor skewering the law firms who have “bowed down” to Trump’s demands.

“At a time when Trump engages in unconstitutional power grabs, courts and the lawyers brave enough to advocate against him are all that stand in his way."



Meyer, a 2002 recipient of a Skadden Fellowship (a grant he used to work for Community Legal Aid in Wilmington after graduating from law school), joined more than 500 people affiliated with the firm’s fellowship program and signed a letter condemning Skadden for capitulating and making a deal with Trump rather than fighting back.

The conclusion of the letter reads: “We cannot sit idly by and watch your firm make this egregious decision. We have a long history of standing up to those in power on behalf of vulnerable communities, including those the government seeks to harm. Staying silent is not who we are. It is never too late for Skadden to do the right thing. Your courage will be worth it.”