NBA: Anthony Davis Gets Honest about Replacing Luka Doncic, Wants “Championship Parade” on Mavs Team with 6 NBA Titles in Starting Lineup

The lion’s share of the chatter in the NBA over the biggest most surprising trade in recent memory has been about how the Dallas Mavericks — mysteriously to most fans — sent away its future to Los Angeles, as 25 year old sensation Luka Doncic departed town in a deal that brings perennial All-Star Anthony Davis to the Mavs.

Before the trade, Mavs GM Nico Harrison was widely praised as a savant, bringing underrated talent like Derreck Lively and Daniel Gafford to round out a lineup that featured Doncic and bona fide NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, whose unexpected acquisition in February of 2023 was another nifty move by Harrison.

But after he sent Doncic packing, the narrative around the genius Harrison swiftly changed, as emotional fans — having believed Luka was as Mavs-for-Life as Dirk Nowitzki before him — got all in their feelings and forgot an important factor: Anthony Davis is an amazing player, named one of the 75 best in NBA history, and he’s only 31 years old.

"It's my job to come in, play basketball… and give the fans hope and reassurance…"



– AD on the @dallasmavs blockbuster trade to acquire him 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/aoEba75Bwo — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

Davis said “I understand” when trying to assess how the Dallas faithful feel about the Doncic departure. “I get who Luka was to this franchise, to this city,” Davis revealed, admitting he’s not sure how warm his welcome will be when he first suits up in the blue.

But distraught Mavs fans angry about shipping Doncic out might be missing a point that Harrison knows very well: the new Mavs starting lineup, consisting of players who have all been with the franchise less than three years, owns six championship rings between them, with Irving and Davis each having one, and Klay Thompson owning four of them.

In his first candid videos since the deal went down, AD presents as the consummate pro who, as he says below, “can’t wait to get on the floor” and “do what we do best.”

And on Davis’s “get to know me” reel below, the big man reveals his #1 desire: to have a championship parade.

For all Doncic’s “Luka Magic” — including the stunning trip to the NBA Finals last year — Mavs fans know that they haven’t had a parade since the Dirk days 14 years ago. And parades are what Nico Harrison is looking for too.