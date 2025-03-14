“Trump Is Trying to Criminalize the Service of Habitat for Humanity,” Says U.S. Senator

President Trump’s new EPA director Lee Zeldin announced on Fox News that his agency is launching a historic deregulation push, and in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Zeldin wrote about the EPA ending the Biden-era Green New Deal: “…we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.”

No longer will the EPA view the goals of protecting our environment and growing our economy as competing choices. We heard the voices last year of countless Americans struggling to make ends meet. We will, and must, choose BOTH: protecting the environment AND growing the economy. pic.twitter.com/2bm4Eru7hN — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Politico reported Wednesday that Citibank has been asked by the EPA and FBI to freeze funds for recipients of EPA climate grants granted during the Biden administration, which are being examined as potentially liable for fraud.

The New Republic also reported Wednesday that the FBI “is now moving to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity for ‘conspiracy to defraud the United States.’ This comes after EPA Director Lee Zeldin eliminated the EPA headquarters in D.C. and 10 other regional offices.”

This story is truly alarming – @kyledcheney has buried the lede. The FBI has told Citibank that recipients of EPA climate grants are being considered as potentially liable for fraud. That is, the Trump administration wants to criminalize work on climate science and impacts. 1/ https://t.co/G4339zW3zV pic.twitter.com/CSYZHkuf3v — capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) March 12, 2025

U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) responded on X by writing: “More people need to see this. It cannot be understated. Trump is trying to criminalize the service of Habitat for Humanity and go after nonprofits who help people when they need it most. It is political retribution. It is unjust and it is a direct threat to our democracy.”

More people need to see this. It cannot be understated. Trump is trying to criminalize the service of Habitat for Humanity and go after nonprofits who help people when they need it most. It is political retribution. It is unjust and it is a direct threat to our democracy. https://t.co/xZJsw007mJ — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 13, 2025

Other nonprofit organizations “being considered for fraud” include The Appalachian Community Capital Corporation, the Coalition for Green Capital, and the DC Green Bank.

“This is not fraud. This is targeted harassment,” @capitolhunters responded. “The idea of criminalizing community climate work wouldn’t have originated at the FBI—it likely comes from EPA director Lee Zeldin, who today cut all EPA’s environmental justice offices, which try to reduce pollution in poor and minority communities.”