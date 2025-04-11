Trump Commerce Secretary “Very Excited” About Trump Gold Card, “It’s a Big Deal”

After the Trump administration levied sweeping tariffs on dozens of foreign nations which caused the stock market to plummet — and then placed a 90-day pause on most of the “reciprocal” tariffs, with the exception of a 145 percent tariff on China — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has been busy boasting about the effectiveness of President Trump’s tariff strategy.

As seen below at a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Lutnick said: “I’m not sure we could ever have enough time in the day to talk to all these countries, because they want to talk and they want to talk now. They have come with offers that they never ever, ever would have come with but for the moves that the President has made demanding that people treat the United States with respect. We’re getting the respect we deserve now.”

(NOTE: Trump has long claimed the U.S. is being “ripped off” by other countries in trade due to a combination of inexpensive labor, currency valuations, and trade policies he characterizes as disadvantageous toward American goods and services.)

Sec @howardlutnick: "I'm not sure we could ever have enough time in the day to talk to all these countries, because they want to talk and they want to talk now. They have come with offers that they never ever, ever would have come with…We're getting the respect we deserve now." pic.twitter.com/EiFuFDadt6 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2025

Not all Americans believe Lutnick’s report about countries approaching the administration hat in hand.

Referencing Trump’s habit of naming those who capitulate to him, retired Army vet Lance Baker replied on X: “If there was more than one country doing this then Trump would not be able to help himself but gloat about it and name them. There’s probably a few but the fact that no-one will name a single one is very telling.”

Other skeptics are asking for the names of the countries and the deals, as Paula Graginer replied: “What countries? Why won’t they name them?? Because there aren’t any.”

Also at the cabinet meeting, Lutnick reported that he’s “very excited that within a week and a half, we’re gonna start with Gold Card — the Trump Card is coming out, and we’re very excited about that.”

The Gold Card, like the tariffs, are being promoted as a way to raise money for U.S. coffers.

The stock market has now lost over $9 trillion in value since Trump’s inauguration and he’s out the selling $5M gold cards with his face on them….Trump has made America an embarrassment for Americans and a laughing stock to the world

pic.twitter.com/duaNPWIGhE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 4, 2025

Last week while on Air Force One with reporters, Trump unveiled the first Trump Gold Card, which will be sold for $5 million to wealthy foreigners looking for a fast track to U.S. citizenship.

As seen below, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was also at the meeting and reported that he’s “working with Howard to get the Trump Gold Card operational” within the next two weeks.