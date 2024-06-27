Camila Cabello Stuns in White Hot Bikini Bottom, “Phew the Body”

Former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello is flaunting her curves in a white hot crop top and bikini bottoms on the cover of Complex magazine. As seen below, the Cuban-born star strikes a seductive pose in front of a car on the beach. “Switching Lanes Camila Cabello” is the headline.

Complex reports with the photos below (be sure to swipe): “Despite what the internet says, pop star Camila Cabello asserts she isn’t trying to be something she’s not. The 27-year-old has spent the last year and a half morphing into the woman she actually is and documenting that shift on her new hip-hop inspired project ‘C,XOXO.’

Cabello fans are going wild over the photo shoot. As one replied: “Phew the body” with a series of fire emojis. Another fan wrote: “You can tell the photographer is a woman.”

The photographer, Elizabeth De La Piedra, shared more photos from that stunning shoot in Miami with Cabello. De La Piedra said the blue-lit photos below, of Cabello in the water, are her favorite. She wrote: “Last shots of the day are my favorite.” This was De La Piedra’s “first big cover.”

As seen below on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden two years ago, Cabello spoke about turning 25 — when she first started to “morph into the woman she is now” — and planned her first “adult party” and promised to “make up for lost time.”