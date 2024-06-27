Halle Berry Pushes Mark Wahlberg to the Edge, “Can’t Wait”

Hollywood movie star and Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman, Die Another Day) stars in the upcoming Netflix action-thriller-comedy movie The Union with Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter).

Berry plays Roxanne Hall, an American spy who drugs her high school ex-boyfriend, Jersey construction worker Mike McKenna (Wahlberg), and forces him to participate in a high-stakes intelligence mission. Berry’s fellow Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) plays her boss, Tom Brennan.

When Berry shared the trailer (above), she wrote: “who knew running into your high school sweetheart could lead to a world of espionage?”

Fans of both Berry and Wahlberg are going wild over the trailer. As one replied: “Berry and Wahlberg are like immortals who never age in every movie they’re in.” More than one replied, “Can’t wait to watch!” The Union will be released on Netflix on August 16, 2024.

Get ready to see more of Berry: she will appear next on the big screen in the horror film Never Let Go.

As seen in the trailer above, Berry stars as the mother of two young sons. The family “that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years” and “their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.” Never Let Go will be in theaters in September.