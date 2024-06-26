The Honest Company co-founder and CEO Jessica Alba is making a comeback as an actress. Four years have passed since Alba starred in the FOX action crime series L.A.’s Finest with Gabrielle Union.

The 43-year-old lifestyle guru is now promoting her new Netflix film, Trigger Warning. Alba plays the protagonist, Parker, a special forces commando who returns to her hometown after her father’s sudden death, “only to run afoul of a violent gang when she starts asking questions.”

Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science) co-stars. Trailer below.

For her appearance on the LIVE with Kelly & Mark daytime talk show, Alba turned heads in a stunning white short sleeved dress with a plunging neckline (by fashion designer Stella McCartney) and a pair of matching white hot stilettos by Manolo Blahnik.

Swipe above to hear about how Alba wound up in the hospital while filming Trigger Warning…. spoiler alert, it wasn’t on set and it involved a mouse.

At the Netflix premiere, Alba walked the red carpet in a sheer black corset jumpsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, see below.

Get ready to see more of Alba: Her next project is a family film called Flash Before the Bang, which is inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team, led by a deaf coach at the Oregon School for the Deaf in the 1980s.

The movie tagline is: “There are no barriers for champions, only hurdles.” Russell Harvard (Fargo) and Daniel Durant (CODA) co-star. Jevon Whetter is the writer and director, on whose experience the story is based. Alba is also an executive producer along with Oscar winners Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) and Ben Affleck (Argo).