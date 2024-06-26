Rihanna Flaunts Short Natural Curls After Postpartum Hair Loss, “Genius”

Megastar Rihanna dropped a new Fenty Hair video and captioned it, “when they ask why u was late…”

As seen below, the Barbados-born beauty uses her own products from her new Fenty Hair line including “The Comeback Kid” (an instant damage repair treatment bond builder) and “The Richer One” (a moisture repair deep conditioner “that makes hair softer, reduces breakage and repairs split ends”).

Rihanna fans are going wild over the video. As one replied: “now THIS is how you market a product.” Another wrote: “We love a real and transparent queen.”

hair we goooo baby! 💇🏿‍♀️#fentyhair has officially dropped‼️all hair textures, types and needs are welcome. I can’t wait for you to meet our lil crew, cause you’re gonna love it! It’s been over 4 years of developing, and tested on over 400 people! Vegan, no sulfates or silicone!… pic.twitter.com/dBoRZWSpqc — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 13, 2024

Another fan chimed in and responded to the video: “Rihanna opening up about postpartum hair loss and then rocking a short natural because of it during the Launch speaks to the level of genius she possesses.” The comment has received more than 4400 likes, so far.

During a recent interview, the glamorous mother of two spoke about her unexpected experience with postpartum hair loss. She said: “I didn’t expect it to happen in waves. I thought it would just happen and grow back.” She added: “But it went from this spot to that spot and then to another spot. At that point, you’re just like, ‘Alright, enough is enough.’”

Note: Rihanna says Fenty Hair products are for all hair textures, types and needs, and has been in development for the past four years and has been tested on over 400 people. “Vegan, no sulfates or silicone!”