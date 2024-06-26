Emma Roberts Stuns in “Pretty in Pink” Halter Dress, “Obsessed”

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Madame Web, Maybe I Do, About Fate, American Horror Story) shared a selfie of her modeling a 9-layer silk ruffle summer dress by LoveShackFancy.

The dress is called the ‘Monceau Halter Ruffle Dress’ (Monceau is a neighborhood in Paris) and that color is called Sunkissed Sorbet.

LoveShack — which replied “obsessed!” to Roberts’s selfie — describes the dress as having “a stunning medley of colors – from pinks to corals and creams, the piece begins with a halter neckline and braided straps before descending to a sweeping, multi-tiered ruffle skirt. The dress is finished with a removable pin at the center front.”

Roberts’s fans are going wild over the look and more than one replied: “Pretty in pink!” Be sure to swipe, to see her modeling another pink ensemble by Anna Quan, as also seen below.

The fashion versatile Roberts also turned heads in Paris this week in a houndstooth patterned mini-skirt suit by AMI Alexandre Mattiussi. See below.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime comedy movie Space Cadet.

She plays the protagonist, Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, a Florida party girl who “turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumés, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and moxie.” Trailer below.

Space Cadet, which co-stars Tom Hopper (Black Sails, Game of Thrones), Poppy Liu (Hacks, Dead Ringers) and Gabrielle Union (Bring It On, Bad Boys II, 10 Things I Hate About You), will be released on Thursday, July 4. The PG-13 comedy is written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, (P-Valley, The Sinner).