Eva Longoria Flaunts Curves in Sheer Skintight Dress, “Shaking Up Hollywood”

Get ready to see A LOT of Hollywood movie director/producer/actress Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) this summer, literally and figuratively. The former Desperate Housewives star is flaunting her fit physique in sheer skintight dresses as seen below on the cover of Dujour magazine’s Summer Edition.

Note: The sheer brown dress is by designer Tom Ford; the leather coat is Coach; open-toe stilettos by Stuart Weitzman; and jewels by Bvlgari.

As seen below, Longoria also strikes a pose in a stunning strapless black gown for the cover of Grazia UK, which includes an interview. The magazine reports that Longoria spoke about “her new TV show, empowering women – and her mission to shake up Hollywood.”

And while in Paris, Longoria walked the red carpet in another skintight dress (by designer Alexandre Vauthier) at a Vogue magazine event in the City of Light.

Longoria will appear next in the Apple+ series Land of Women, which premieres Wednesday, June 26. Trailer below.

In the dramedy, Longoria plays the protagonist, Gala Scott, a wealthy New Yorker whose life is “turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her mother and daughter.” Land of Women is based on the novel of the same title, Tierra de Mujeres.