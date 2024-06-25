Brie Larson Stuns in Sheer Black Dress Plus “A Subtle Boost”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Fast X, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) is turning heads this week in Italy. As seen in a stunning sheer black vintage dress and peek-a-boo sandals, the Academy Award winner struck more than one pretty pose at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

With the closeup photos below, Larson thanked vintage clothing connoisseur Cherie Balch for the gorgeous “vintage dream!” Larson’s fashion stylist Samantha McMillen revealed that her client is wearing a 2005 dress by British designer John Galliano, former creative director at Givenchy and Dior, who is now CD at Maison Margiela.

Describing Larson’s black sandals, Footwear News wrote that the “slip-on breezy mule style featured jet-black uppers featuring a glossy finish along with open pointed toes adorned with bow detailing” with 1 to 2-inch stiletto heels, “offering the thespian a subtle boost.”

While at the film festival, Larson also stunned in a light green silk and lace cami dress. Her celebrity hairstylist Christopher Farmer and makeup artist Yukari Obayashi Bush flaunted their work on Larson in the pics above and below.