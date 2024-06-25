Miranda Lambert Stuns in Skintight Fringe Jumpsuit, “One for the Books”

Celebrity fashion stylist Tiffany Gifford released a behind-the-scenes video taken on the set of Miranda Lambert‘s new Wranglers music video. Gifford said it was a very quick turnaround so they reused a pair of Wranglers jeans that Lambert wore at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors.

Note: Check out the back pocket on those jeans — it has her name written across the leather brand.

As seen below, the mega country music star wore a custom made skintight fringe jumper. Gifford said the shoot was “definitely one for the books.”

Lambert fans are going wild over the behind-the-scenes video and are thankful to Gifford for sharing — and for her work. As one fan replied: “you make our girl look fabulous!!”

And yes, there was fire. As Gifford said, “it wouldn’t be a Miranda Lambert video without fire.” The video was directed by Trey Fanjoy.

Below is the official music video which Lambert fans are loving. As one replied: “This song is having me look for a book of matches and my husband ain’t even done s—!”

Get ready to see more of Lambert: her new single “Dammit Randy” will be released on Friday, June 28. Below is a teaser video of what’s to come.