US Senator Slams Trump Trade Rep for “Whacking” Australia with Tariff, “We Have a Free Trade Agreement!”

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) asked Trump-appointed U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at a hearing this week why the United States would tariff Australia when the U.S. has a free trade agreement and a trade surplus with the country.

As seen below, Warner tells Greer: “We already have a free trade agreement. We have a trade surplus… why did they get whacked in the first place?”

Greer replied: “We’re addressing the $1.2 trillion deficit…that President Biden left us with.” Greer added, “We should be running up the score with Australia.”

JUST NOW: Senator Mark Warner GOES OFF on Jamieson Greer asking why we would tariff Australia: “Answer the question on Australia! We have a trade surplus with Australia! We have a free trade agreement! They are an incredibly important national security partner. Why were they… pic.twitter.com/RnH1mxgReC — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 8, 2025

Warner interrupted and yelled, “Answer the question on Australia.” He added, “We have a trade surplus with Australia…they are an incredibly important national security partner. Why were they whacked with a tariff?”

Greer replied, “Senator, despite the agreement they ban our beef, they ban our pork.” He added: “We have a global tariff on everyone.”

[Note: The U.S. did not apply tariffs on Russia because, as Trump said, “We’re not doing business” with them. However, according to Axios, “the U.S. still trades more with Russia than with countries like Mauritius or Brunei that did make Trump’s tariffs list.”]

Warner addressed Greer and said: “I think that answer, sir, you are a much smarter person than that answer. The idea that we’re going to whack friend and foe alike and particularly friends with this level is both I think insulting to the Australians, undermines our national security, and frankly makes us not a good partner going forward.”

Note: Warner was one of 43 Senators to vote against the nomination of Greer (56-43), who also served in the first Trump administration as chief of staff to the United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer, from 2017 to 2020. Lighthizer is the author of No Trade Is Free: Changing Course, Taking on China, and Helping America’s Workers (2023).