JD Vance Slammed by Ex-Peter Thiel Associate, “A Political Disaster”

Fox News Digital columnist David Marcus traveled “to small-town Maryland and Ohio to try to find out just how much slack Trump voters are willing to cut him amid the uncertainty of this trade policy.”

Marcus reported: “What I found is that Trump has a lot more runway to play with before his support may or may not start to crumble.”

Two weeks ago Democrats were arguing that Trump was only interested in helping his billionaire buddies. Now, they’ve lost millions and are begging Trump to change course. How do we square that circle?https://t.co/6RxmgvvDNA — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) April 8, 2025

Marcus provided a link to his digital column titled, Small-town America shrugs off tariff talk, puts faith in Trump and wrote on X: “Two weeks ago Democrats were arguing that Trump was only interested in helping his billionaire buddies. Now, they’ve lost millions and are begging Trump to change course. How do we square that circle?” (As the scenario is presented, the “they” who’ve lost “millions” are the aforementioned billionaires.)

Vice President of the United States JD Vance replied to Marcus: “It’s bizarre to see all the limousine socialists screech desperately for dependence on Chinese supply chains and inflated equities.”

It’s bizarre to see all the limousine socialists screech desperately for dependence on Chinese supply chains and inflated equities. https://t.co/O3VZTdjS8R — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 8, 2025

Many who disagree with Trump’s tariffs and Vance’s take on the situation are replying with comments including, “Why would Americans want to pay more money for goods and services than they have to? If your economic plan is about forcing Americans to pay more than everyone else in the world, you might want to rethink it.”

It's even more bizarre to see you embrace Duginist "MAGA communism" rhetoric and this nonsensical tariffs plan. This is a political disaster. — Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) April 8, 2025

Entrepreneur Jeff Giesea, a former associate of billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel, replied to Vance: “It’s even more bizarre to see you embrace Duginist ‘MAGA communism’ rhetoric and this nonsensical tariffs plan. This is a political disaster.”

[NOTE: The “Duginist” refers to a man The Guardian calls the “Russian ultranationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin.” Dugin has been described as “Putin’s Rasputin” — though the degree of Dugin’s influence on the Russian leader is not well understood. Thiel, for whom Vance worked prior to launching his political career, is often described as a powerful Silicon Valley conservative libertarian.]

Giesea supported Trump in 2016 but in June 2023 he endorsed Biden in an article titled, ‘The Trumpist Case for Biden,’ and in 2024 he endorsed Kamala Harris and wrote, “Trump is fundamentally unfit.”