Kristi Noem “Mistakenly Sent Email” to Ukrainians Terminating Parole in U.S., Say Two U.S. Senators

U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), who is also Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem calling on Noem “to immediately explain how the Department of Homeland Security mistakenly sent an email to Ukrainians on humanitarian parole in the U.S. that they had seven days to leave the country.”

As seen in the letter below, Murkowski and Shaheen explain that “Ukrainians who have participated in the Uniting for Ukraine program have entered the U.S. lawfully, passed rigorous screening and vetting requirements and have been required to find financial support from private U.S. sponsors.”

The Senators added, “Abruptly and cruelly telling victims of Russia’s war to leave the country would not reflect American values — and it risks emboldening Putin to continue the war, despite President Trump’s stated objectives to establish peace.”

Murkowski and Shaheen wrote that “The fact that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) drafted such a notification is alarming,” noting that Congress has not been notified regarding any proposed changes to the program. The lawmakers said their congressional staff inquiries to DHS “resulted in conflicting responses that demonstrated a disturbing lack of interagency coordination or strategy on the status of humanitarian parole for Ukrainians.”

