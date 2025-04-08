Zelensky Shares Video of Prisoner in Zip Ties: “Our Military Has Captured Two Chinese Citizens” Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today announced on X: “Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.”

Zelensky added: “Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.”

As seen below, Zelensky’s post included a video of one of the captured alleged Chinese combatants in camouflage clothing and zip ties. Zelensky warned that there are likely more Chinese citizens fighting for Russia and reported that the two captured men “are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine.”

Some commenters noted that Zelensky’s post may be a violation of the Geneva Conventions. The Geneva Conventions state: “prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity.”

[NOTE: With the ubiquity of cameras and video equipment, such images have become increasingly commonplace. In January, Zelensky faced a similar charge after he shared videos he said showed captured North Korean troops, leading a Human Rights group to claim the act violated the international standards for humanitarian treatment in war.]

And in March 2022, when a video of a Russian POW in Ukraine went viral, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that sharing such videos of POWs very much falls under the Geneva Conventions’ prohibition.

Andrew Stroehlein of Human Rights Watch said at the time: “Although it may seem in some videos that POWs are free to speak as they wish, they are held captive by another military force, and it’s almost impossible to judge from one video the conditions they face.”

Note: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was accused in late March of violating the Fourth Geneva Convention when she posed for photos in front of imprisoned migrants — alleged members of a Venezuelan criminal gang — who were deported from the U.S. and flown to a mega prison in El Salvador.

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken responded to the photos and video of Noem in the prison on X: “It is a violation under the Fourth Geneva Convention to pose with prisoners.”