White House Deputy Chief of Staff Slammed for American Car Comment, “You See a Lot of Teslas”

Since President Donald Trump levied sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries around the world last Thursday — and after the Dow Jones reacted by plummeting — members of Trump’s Cabinet and White House administration have been defending the tariffs on mainstream and social media.

On Saturday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Stephen Miller asked on X: “Why are American streets filled with cars from Europe and Japan but their streets are empty of American cars? Even as we provide defense and security for both?”

Miller’s implication is that tariffs charged in Berlin and Tokyo on cars built in the U.S. are responsible for the otherwise inexplicable disparity.

But this assertion is being slammed in the comments, where a different reason is more commonly expressed. As one commenter (among many) phrased it, “their cars are superior to American cars.”

Miller’s contention that Europeans purchased comparatively few American cars was itself refuted.

Investor and computer scientist Paul Graham replied to Miller: “Tesla is (or was) the best selling car brand in Norway. Teslas are (or were) also very popular in the UK. The reason other American brands don’t sell well in Europe is that they’re not good enough to attract European buyers.”

“Lens of Asia” replied to Miller: “Why do Europeans and Japanese mostly use US-made Windows and iPhones? Why are most of their military weapons made in the US? Because Americans make better weapons and operating systems. Europeans and Japanese make better cars. The benefit of international trade is the ABCs of economics — and the mad king is destroying it. So stupid!”

Commenter Jimmy Ruston replied: “It’s largely because European and Japanese cars are better, Steve. Nobody in Europe is buying a Ford F150 when they could buy a Toyota Hilux – superior in literally every way imaginable.”

Note: MAGA Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), who publicly backs the same tariff reasoning that Miller does, replied: “I haven’t seen many Ford F-150s in any of those countries.”

The same reason, all Europeans use Apple iPhones, Microsoft Office and Google for web search. BECAUSE THEY ARE THE BETTER PRODUCTS!

And Germans make better cars.

English Astrophysicist and software engineer Peter Hauge replied: “A Ford F250 literally won’t fit in our parking spaces, driveways, and in some cases roads.”

And Workers Party of Britain leader George Galloway replied: “We don’t actually want your cars. Perhaps put some thought in to that.”

Others on X are claiming Miller’s insinuation is “just not true.” European Paul Lillie replied: “American brands do quite well when they’re localised for regional markets, Ford does quite well at this & I myself drive one. But it’ll never make sense for a citizen of Europe or Japan to drive something like a Chevy Impala or a Dodge Ram, generally speaking the streets are too small & petrol prices too high to make them a realistic option for anyone but enthusiasts. You see a lot of Teslas around as well as a lot of Fords so to describe ‘the streets as empty’ is just not true.”