NYC Mayor Eric Adams Challenged To Debate, “Buckle In, People”

NYC Mayor Candidate Challenges Eric Adams to Debate: “Don’t Hold Your Breath He’ll Accept!”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams — who was charged with federal crimes, pleaded not guilty, had the President of the United States instruct federal prosecutors to drop the charges, and then saw a judge dismiss the case — announced this week that he is running for re-election. Adams, who is facing multiple challenges from Democrats — including from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — said he will not run as a Democrat, but as an Independent.

New York City trial lawyer Jim Walden, who has represented high-profile clients including Donald Trump supporters Conor McGregor and then-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., threw his hat into the New York City Mayor race in February as an independent. Walden is now criticizing Adams for his political party pivot and challenging the incumbent to a debate.

Walden wrote on X: “Make no mistake, @ericadamsfornyc decided to follow in my footsteps out of desperation, not principle. Since we won’t have a primary, I challenge him to a debate as soon as possible. Buckle in, people. But don’t hold your breath he’ll accept!”

Walden is also amplifying a New York Times article that quotes the 1997 Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City Ruth Messinger saying: “[F]orcing voters to choose among Mr. Cuomo, Mr. Adams and Mr. Sliwa would be a terrifying outcome.”

Note: Cuomo is running as a Democrat and Curtis Sliwa, founder of Guardian Angels who lost to Adams in 2021, is running again as a Republican.

Note: Walden supported Kathryn Garcia, Director of State Operations for the state of New York, who lost the the 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary to Adams by only 7,000 votes.