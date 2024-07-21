Mega indie music star Alanis Morissette (Jagged Little Pill) is promoting her current Triple Moon Tour and a new jewelry collection she co-designed with the jewelry artisan company, Awe Inspired.

As seen below, the 7-time Grammy Award winner strikes a number of poses to model the necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. Swipe the series below to see the 50-year-old rock star model the gold and silver jewelry in a sheer black dress over a black bra and high-waisted briefs.

Awe Inspired elaborated on the collaboration with Morissette and the Triple Moon pendant necklace: “We created the most divine feminine coded, rockstar-activist-mother-songwriter phase-honoring piece ever.” The company has pledged a portion of proceeds from the Triple Moon Tour Necklace to Equality Now, the women’s rights organization Morissette has partnered with for 30 years.

Photographer Sam Sing shared the photos above and wrote: “An extraordinary being ordinarily human. This was truly a special one. Alanis in front of my lens, completed with an unrecorded turned recorded conversation about being female and all the archetypes that live within us. Mother, partner, rockstar, friend, self… wholeness. You can hear it in my voice – really got me going.”

Get ready to see more of Morissette: her Triple Moon Tour — which features Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade — continues this summer in the Midwest and hits the West Coast in August at venues in Washington, Oregon and California.