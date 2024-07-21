Krysten Ritter Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress, “Stone Cold Fox”

Hollywood star Krysten Ritter is known for her roles on series including Breaking Bad (Jane), Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (Chloe), and as superhero Jessica Jones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get ready to see more of the raven-haired beauty. She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller film Stone Cold Fox with Kiernan Shipka, who plays a young woman who “must infiltrate a commune she had escaped from in order to rescue her captive sister.”

Stone Cold Fox, which is being promoted as an 80s revenge thriller film, was co-written and directed by Sophie Tabet.

Ritter shared the behind-the-scenes photos above and wrote: “way too much fun was had by all.”

When not on the set, Ritter continues to model as seen below in the stunning strapless black corset dress by Toni Maticevski (it’s called Kendall). As one MCU fan replied, “Our eternal Jessica Jones.”

P.S. Kiefer Sutherland (24) plays a corrupt cop working with Ritter’s character in Stone Cold Fox.