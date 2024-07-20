Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Stuns in Tiny Crop Top, Mini Skirt, “Beautiful Like Mama”

Hollywood movie star Kelsey Grammer (The Expendables, Frasier, Cheers) was married to his third wife Camille Grammer while she was on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former Real Housewife — who divorced from Grammer in 2011 and remarried in 2018 — recently celebrated the college graduation of her daughter, model/actress Mason Grammer, from Emerson College, where she studied acting.

After getting her diploma, the recent college grad attended a GURUS magazine Pride Month event with her mother and turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning pink mini skirt suit with a short white ruffled crop top and peek-a-boo platform sandals.

Grammer fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied, “Beautiful just like mama.” Mason’s half-sister actress Greer Grammer (Awkward, Deadly Illusions) replied: “Pretty Mae Mae!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Greer and Kelsey Grammer: Greer has joined the cast of the Paramount+ reboot series Frasier for Season 2… as Roz’s daughter. Roz Doyle’s (Peri Gilpin) daughter Alice is all grown up. (Note: Greer’s mother is hair and makeup stylist Barrie Buckner.)