Hilton hotel heir Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie starred in the reality TV series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. On the show, the two wealthy socialites and high school friends (who never had a job) were followed with cameras as they struggled to do menial jobs on farms, at fast-food restaurants and summer camps.

Twenty years later and the two — who are both married with children — have reunited. With the selfie below, Richie wrote: “Up next… Sill & Bill” with two red lip kiss mark emojis. Hilton replied: “Loves it.” (They called each other Silly and Billy on the show.)

Swipe below to see all five of the new selfies — Richie is rocking a strapless cutout bandeau with jeans and Hilton is striking a pose in a zip-up denim romper.

Fans and famous friends of both Hilton and Richie are going wild over the photo including reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of MTV Jersey Shore fame who replied: “My idols.” Pop star Demi Lovato replied: “SanaSAAAA” — it’s what the two used to often chant together on The Simple Life.

The official account for Peacock responded to the duo’s selfies: “We are so back.” The two have been filming a reunion special for The Simple Life and a new show which will be available on Peacock.

As seen above, Hilton recently spoke about The Simple Life with Kelly Clarkson, who said her favorite was the Walmart episode. (On the show, Hilton revealed she didn’t know what a Walmart was.) Hilton pointed out, “I love how I said, ‘what’s Walmart, do they sell walls there,’ and now they’re selling Paris Hilton cookware there.”