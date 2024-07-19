Laura Prepon Flaunts “Legs for Days” In Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit

Hollywood star Laura Prepon, who is best known for her roles as Donna in the popular sitcom That ’70s Show with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and as inmate Alex on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, is now a 44-year-old mother of two and social media star.

From her home, Prepon films ‘Get Your Prep On’ videos in which she demonstrates everyday chores like “how to chop walnuts without ever using a knife” and beauty tutorials like “how I get ready for work.” The latter is one of her most viewed on YouTube, see below.

When not filming, the stunning 5’10” actress spends time with her husband, actor Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, 3:10 to Yuma), father of of her two children — a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

Fans assume it is Foster who took the photo below of Prepon, smiling in a spaghetti strap swimsuit and flaunting her lean legs. Her fans are going wild over the pic. As one replied: “legs for days.”

Get ready to see more of Foster: he stars in the upcoming crime thriller King Ivory. It’s described as “an exposé on fentanyl trafficking, and its effect on all walks of life.” Graham Greene (The Green Mile, Dances with Wolves) co-stars. King Ivory is scheduled for a September 30, 2024 release.

Prepon fans hope she will accompany Foster at the red carpet premiere as she did for his 2023 film Emancipation, as seen above.