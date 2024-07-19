Joey King Flaunts Cheeky Bikini Pics with BFF, “Best Day Ever”

Former child star Joey King (Ramona in Ramona and Beezus) is promoting the new Netflix romantic comedy film A Family Affair, in which she plays the protagonist whose widowed mother (Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, The Hours) starts to date her younger boss (Zac Efron, High School Musical).

When not promoting the film with Kidman (as seen above and below), King enjoys her days off with friends at the beach. As seen below, King soaked in the sun and went swimming in a floral-print bikini with her good friend, fellow actress/comedian Ariana Guido. Be sure to swipe to see the cheeky bikini pic.

King wrote with the photos: “There’s nothing quite like the bond of knowing someone practically your whole life. We laugh, we cry, we nap, we eat, we gossip, we hug, we share a brain sometimes, and we are always there, even when geographically, we are nowhere near each other. I love you I miss you already Ariana Guido, this was the best day ever.”

Joey’s sister, actress Hunter King (Life in Pieces, The Young & the Restless), jumped in the comments and wrote: “My girlies, miss you Ariana.”

Get ready to see more of Joey King: she stars in the upcoming science fiction Netflix movie The Uglies, based on the novel Uglies by Scott Westerfeld.

King plays the teenage protagonist, Tally Youngblood. It’s a dystopian story where everyone is considered an “ugly” until they undergo extreme cosmetic surgery when they reach the age of 16 and then become “pretty.” Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) and Laverne Cox co-star. The Uglies is scheduled for a September 13, 2024 release.