LeAnn Rimes Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Barbie Prom Look”

When not on stage performing this summer, two-time Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes is in London filming Season 13 of the reality singing competition series The Voice UK.

Fellow The Voice UK coaches include American singer will.i.am (formerly of the Black Eyed Peas), the iconic Sir Tom Jones (“It’s Not Unusual”), and the duo Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones of the English pop rock band McFly.

To celebrate Fletcher’s 39th birthday on Wednesday, Rimes shared the photo below of her — in a stunning lilac sequin cowl neck halter mini dress with an extreme navel-plunging neckline — standing arm-in-arm with Fletcher (who’s wearing a pink blazer and purple-tinted glasses) and wished him a happy day.

Rimes wrote to Fletcher: “Happy birthday Tom Fletcher, you truly are a gem and we nailed the barbie and ken prom look!” Swipe to see the hilarious Barbie and Ken comparison photo.

Rimes’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Celebrity makeup artist Troy Surratt replied: “My favorite Barbie!” with a series of red hear emojis, to which Rimes responded with three faces blowing a kiss emojis.

As seen above and below, it’s not the first time Rimes has rocked a navel-plunging neckline.

Get ready to see more of Rimes: she’s still on her The Story of Us tour in the U.S. — she’ll hit Oregon, Michigan and Ohio this July, and in the fall she’ll performing Down South in Birmingham, Atlanta, and Augusta, before heading off to Denver.

Note: Season 13 of The Voice UK will premiere in September.