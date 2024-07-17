Christian Siriano Reveals New Sheer Corset Dress, “Guess Who It’s For”

Project Runway winner turned celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano is back in his New York City studio after a summer jaunt to Paris and St. Tropez, France with his partner, fellow designer Kyle Smith and his muse, Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

When Silverstone shared the photos below, she captioned the series: “When Christian Siriano says to pose for an impromptu photo… you pose!” and gave Siriano photo credit for all of the breathtaking shots.

Back in Manhattan, Siriano just dropped the photo below of a sheer black corset gown and asked his millions of followers: “guess who it’s for?”

The majority of guesses point to movie star Jenna Ortega, who is known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the movies and is currently filming Season 2 of the Netflix series Wednesday with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci (photo below, filming in Ireland).

Ortega is gaining votes because she’s also starring in another Tim Burton project, the upcoming Beetlejuice remake with Tim Burton OGs Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder. Ortega plays black-clad Astrid, daughter of Lydia Deetz (Ryder). Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — that’s not a typo — will be in theaters on September 6.

Bonus: Willem Defoe (Spider-Man), Justin Theroux (American Psycho), and Monica Bellucci (The Matrix) join the cast.