Christie Brinkley Stuns in White Swimsuit, Shares “Tips For Feeling Sexy”

Supermodel and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition star Christie Brinkley turned 70 this year and according to the local Hamptons Social Life magazine cover below, she’s celebrating her summer “social life” in a stunning white swimsuit.

[Note: That navy blue jacket, which is semi-fitted at the waist and falls easily on the hips, is from Brinkley’s HSN clothing collection, TWRHLL. It’s called the Weekend Jacket and is also available in a sand color.]

Celebrity hair stylist Antonio Diaz reported that the famous blonde beauty brought “super fun and amazing energy” to the Social Life photo shoot. (The black bodycon one-shoulder dress below is by designer Nili Lotan, stilettos by Maison Ernest.)

Social Life magazine reports that Brinkley shared “her tips for feeling sexy at any age” with editor-in-chief Devorah Rose (below in the blue mesh ensemble) and will attend the Polo Hamptons event in the tony town of Bridgehampton on Saturday, July 20.

Get ready to see more of Brinkley this summer: she’s traveling the world and sharing photos as seen below in London.