Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Abs and Legs in Pickleball Crop Top and Skirt

When not directing or acting — or running her very popular book club — Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Election) spends time with her family including her niece, recent high school graduate Draper Witherspoon.

The Witherspoon women have taken up the popular sport of Pickleball. As seen in the photos below, Reese is flaunting her flat abs and toned legs in a gingham-print crop top and ruffle mini skirt — a suit identical to Draper’s (be sure to swipe).

Note: Their matching bra/skort outfits are by Witherspoon’s fashion label Draper James.

And when not on a Pickleball court, Witherspoon is hard at work preparing for Season 4 of her hit Apple TV series The Morning Show with fellow movie star Jennifer Aniston (Horrible Bosses, Office Space) and comedian Tig Notaro. The threesome showed up to work in matching denim and white t-shirts. Witherspoon captioned the group shot below: “Ahhhh!! We’re back!!”

Witherspoon’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo in anticipation of the next season. Actress Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) replied: “YESSSS, QUEEEEEN!!!” with two Wonder Woman emojis, and Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran replied, “So excited!” The Season 4 premiere of The Morning Show is scheduled for 2025.

Witherspoon shared the photos and video above from the set. Swipe to see her pooch Minnie trying to follow her. Fans are suggesting that Minnie “gets her own show.”