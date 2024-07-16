Adam Sandler Thanks Dr. Ruth “For Everything”

Hollywood movie star and former Saturday Night Live star Adam Sandler sent condolences to the family of celebrity sex therapist and talk show host Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Dr. Ruth, as she was known to millions of fans, died at her home in Manhattan on July 12, at the age of 96.

With the black-and-white headshot below, Sandler wrote: “Always loved Dr. Ruth. Going to miss her a lot. She always made us smile. Sending love to her family and thanks for everything.”

Always loved Dr. Ruth. Going to miss her a lot. She always made us smile. Sending love to her family and thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/EBNxWSTUeJ — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 13, 2024

Saturday Night Live player Mary Gross portrayed Dr. Ruth six times on the show — four times in 1983 and twice in 1984. (Note: That was before Sandler joined SNL in 1990.)

A favorite of comedians, Westheimer was also a frequent guest on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson — below is her first appearance on the late night talk show in 1982 — and also on Late Night with David Letterman.

As seen below on Late Night with David Letterman, Westheimer happily answered intimate questions from the live audience. Letterman said of Westheimer, “there is never a dull moment when she’s around.”

Get ready to see more of Sandler: he’s promoting his new Netflix movie Spaceman with Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. Sandler stars as the protagonist, an astronaut on a solo mission who is “concerned with the state of his life back on Earth” and is “helped by an ancient creature he discovers in the bowels of his ship.”