MAGA Congresswoman Says “God Controls the Climate” and “The Sun Controls the Weather”

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) was asked during an interview for her opinion on Green New Deal policies, public policies that address climate change. When the interviewer said that such policies “really go against God’s design for nature, and how he created this world for us that we live in,” Miller agreed.

Miller said: “I’ve been very outspoken about this, it’s a sham. The whole climate change is a sham.” She added, “First of all, God controls the climate, because he controls the sun, and the sun controls the weather, primarily.”

Rep. Mary Miller says that "climate change is a sham": "God controls the climate because he controls the sun and the sun controls the weather, primarily." pic.twitter.com/xXnFOaSmJI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 10, 2025

Miller’s comments about God controlling the weather are receiving a lot of pushback on X. As one replied: “Tell God to stop warming the earth at about 1,000x the natural rate.” Another chimed in with criticism of MAGA lawmakers at large: “This is why they don’t want federal government education departments and private schools vouchers.”

The “Liberal Librarian” on X replied to Miller’s speech: “Miller the most dishonest of old-time propagandists. Tired lies attacking public schools bc GOP states have the lowest achievement scores: they do not properly support their public schools & scores show that reality. No indoctrination but close attention to basics in blue states.”

Miller the most dishonest of oldtime propagandists. Tired lies attacking public schools bc GOP states have the lowest achievement scores: they do not properly support their public schools & scores show that reality. No indoctrination but close attention to basics in blue states. pic.twitter.com/lcrprZKS4J — Liberal Librarian 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙 (@LibLibrarian5) April 10, 2025

Note: During a congressional hearing in March, Miller — who supports “school choice” and Trump’s attempts to eliminate the Department of Education — revealed that she pulled her seven children out of the public school system and homeschooled them, “so I could give them a Christian education and use Christian curriculum.”

She added: “Every parent deserves the same choice and every child deserves a chance to succeed. We must end government control over our children’s education!”

I chose to homeschool my 7 children so they could receive a Christian education.



Every parent deserves the same choice and every child deserves a chance to succeed.



We must end government control over our children’s education! @POTUS is getting it done. pic.twitter.com/MD0XZ3yvmO — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 20, 2025

[Note: Miller and Trump agree on both education priorities and their opposition to the climate change initiatives. While he was POTUS in August 2020, Donald Trump asserted the Democrats’ Green New Deal would result in the demolition of the Empire State Building. He said: “It’s so ridiculous, but they’re talking about no fossil fuels, which means basically no energy, and have to close down half of the businesses of the country. If you have to rebuild cities because too much light gets through the windows, so let’s make the windows nice and small, let’s rip down the Empire State Building and replace it with no windows.”]

Trump on Green New Deal: "They literally want to take buildings down and rebuild them … with tiny little windows. Tiny little windows so you can't see the light." Having covered the Green New Deal a can't say I know what this one is referring to — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 9, 2020

The President’s views haven’t changed in his new term, and he has been aggressive in pursuing the changes. After working to dismantle various federal regulations helping combat climate change, this week Trump signed an executive order going after states that have their own climate policies, telling the DOJ to block all “burdensome and ideologically motivated ‘climate change’ or energy policies that threaten American energy dominance and our economic and national security.”