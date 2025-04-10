Billionaire Charles Schwab “Made $2.5 Billion Today” Trump Boasts at White House: “That’s Not Bad”

More Perfect Union, the nonprofit education, advocacy, and journalism organization, reported today on X: “After rolling back many of his tariffs Trump had Charles Schwab and others in the Oval Office. He pointed out that his guests had made fortunes on the stock market just one hour after his announcement. ‘He made 2.5 billion today and he made $900 million. That’s not bad.’”

"He made 2.5 billion today and he made $900 million. That's not bad."

Note: Billionaire Charles Schwab, 87, the founder and chairman of the brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corporation, stepped down as CEO of the company but remains chairman and is the largest shareholder. Forbes reports his net worth as $11.2 billion, making him the 203rd richest person in the world.

Fellow billionaire U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent shared the photo below of him posing with Schwab and Trump. Bessent wrote: “The legendary investor Charles Schwab!”

The legendary investor Charles Schwab!

One outraged follower of More Perfect Union replied with a link to the Bloomberg report: “The world’s wealthiest people added $304 billion to their combined net worth on Wednesday — the largest one-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — as stock markets soared after President Donald Trump pledged to pause tariffs on some trading partners.”

Note: Schwab’s granddaughter, Samantha Schwab, is a deputy to the Treasury Chief of Staff in the current Trump administration. During Trump’s first term, she served in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.