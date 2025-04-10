Liz Cheney Slams New Trump Executive Order, “A Special Mix of Incompetence and Evil”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to revoke security clearances for — and launch an investigation into — Chris Krebs, Trump’s former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency during his first administration. On November 17, 2020, Trump fired Krebs — purportedly for contradicting Trump’s claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

As seen in the video below, Trump said: “He came out right after the election which was a rigged election, badly rigged election, we did phenomenally in that election.” He added about Krebs, “This guy’s a wise guy.”

In a special mix of incompetence and evil, Trump has combined his disastrous implementation of 1930s tariff policies with Stalinesque targeting of political adversaries. The 2020 election wasn’t stolen and speaking the truth is only a crime in countries ruled by tyrants. https://t.co/JwcnsCvhBx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 10, 2025

Trump antagonist and former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, responded to Trump’s EO on X by writing:

“In a special mix of incompetence and evil, Trump has combined his disastrous implementation of 1930s tariff policies with Stalinesque targeting of political adversaries. The 2020 election wasn’t stolen and speaking the truth is only a crime in countries ruled by tyrants.”

MAGA supporters including disgraced former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) replied to Cheney: “I can’t wait to see you paraded into court to answer for your crimes against the country and for weaponizing your position to manipulate evidence and target American citizens!”

I can’t wait to see you paraded into court to answer for your crimes against the country and for weaponizing your position to manipulate evidence and target American citizens! — Pants On Fire with George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 10, 2025

Cheney has not been charged with a crime in court. In December, the GOP-led House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight called for a federal criminal investigation into Cheney accusing her of “criminal witness tampering” as vice chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Note: Santos has been charged. ABC News reported this month that federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence Santos “to seven years and three months in prison, calling his conduct a ‘brazen web of deceit’ that defrauded donors, misled voters, and fueled his political rise through lies, theft, and identity fraud,” across the 2020 and 2022 election cycles. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.