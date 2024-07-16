Christina Milian Stuns in Beaded String Bikinis, “I’ve Been Keeping a Little Secret”

Singer/actress Christina Milian is known for signing a contract with Def Soul at the age of 19 and releasing her first studio album in 2001, Christina Milian, which featured hit songs including “AM to PM” and “When You Look at Me.” In 2003, she landed her first feature film role in the romcom Love Don’t Cost a Thing opposite Nick Cannon.

Now a 42-year-old mother of three (her first with ex-husband, R&B singer/songwriter The-Dream, her second and third with her current husband, French singer M. Pokora), Milian is flaunting her super-fit post-baby physique in crop tops and mini skirts and beaded string bikinis. The star is the mom of a 14-year-old daughter Violet, 4-year-old son Isaiah, and 3-year-old son Kenna.

Swipe photos above and below to see what Milian describes as “a fierce capsule collection of swimwear and dresses inspired by the vibrant streets of Havana & the chic atmosphere of St.Tropez. Every piece is hand beaded!”

Swipe below to see Milian (in another bikini) and posing with her eldest child, Violet, on the beach while vacationing in Dubai.

Get ready to see more of Milian: As she wrote with the headshot below, “I’ve been keeping a little secret. I can’t wait to join Miami Metro.”

Milian will play Homicide Detective Maria LaGuerta in the new Paramount+ series Dexter Original Sin. It’s a prequel to the Showtime series Dexter starring Michael C. Hall as the titular character. (Note: Hall is an executive producer for the series.)

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows a young Dexter Morgan (portrayed by English actor Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from a forensics intern at the Miami Metro Police Department into an avenging serial killer. Christian Slater (who plays Dexter’s father), Sarah Michelle Gellar (who plays CSI Chief Tanya Martin), and Patrick Dempsey (who plays Miami Police Captain Aaron Spencer) co-star. “Get ready,” Milian warned her fans.