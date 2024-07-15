Katrina Law Stuns in White String Bikini, “Desperately Working on Tan”

When not playing NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight on the CBS crime drama NCIS, actress Katrina Law is often modeling and soaking in the sun. When she shared the stunning white hot string bikini beach photo below, she captioned it, “Osmosis.”

Law’s fans are going wild over the photo — and the series below. As one replied: “Your pictures are screen saver worthy Katrina!” Swipe below to see more photos and video of Law during her beach vacation in Costa Rica with her husband Keith and their daughter Kinley.

When former NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah saw the crochet bikini photo below, she replied: “Does the WHOLE NCIS CAST HAVE ABS???? the heck?!” (Law captioned it: “Desperately working on a tan” with a laughing/crying emoji.)

Get ready to see more of Law: She will appear next in the upcoming horror movie Werewolves. She and Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) play two scientists who “try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before.” Werewolves is scheduled for a December 6, 2024 release. Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Stand and Deliver) co-stars.

Note: CBS is currently showing re-run episodes of NCIS on Mondays at 9 pm, right after back-to-back re-run episodes of The Neighborhood.