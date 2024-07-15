Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Body Goals”

When not working The Masked Singer panel with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy, triple threat Nicole Scherzinger is often flaunting her curves in a provocative dress or bikini.

As seen above and below, in a black string bikini with white piping, the Hawaiian native celebrated her birthday (she’s now 46) at the beach. Her fans are going wild over the pics and are showering her with happy birthday wishes and compliments including “body goals.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Scherzinger: she’s taking over the iconic Hollywood role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Blvd, which premieres in September at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

As seen in the TikTok video below, Scherzinger is already making a big splash in the Big Apple. Wearing a stunning red bodycon dress with gold body jewelry, Scherzinger lit up the Empire State Building and burst out into song from the top balcony of the iconic skyscraper.