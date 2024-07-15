Bridget Moynahan Stuns in Throwback Modeling Pics, ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale Date

Before playing Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods with Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan was a professional model. The 53-year-old brunette beauty occasionally treats her fans and drops throwback photos on social media, as seen below with the actress on the February 1999 cover of Zest magazine.

In the provocative pose below, Moynahan is modeling a black slip dress by Giorgio Armani in the pages of Movieline magazine, circa 2002/2003. That was after Moynahan starred in Coyote Ugly and before she played Dr. Susan Calvin in I, Robot with Will Smith, and Layla Moore in The Recruit with Al Pacino — see premiere photo below.

More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see and hear more from Moynahan, she’s circulating news about the premiere of the last season of Blue Bloods. Season 14 will be the last and will premiere on October 18 on CBS.

Blue Bloods fans say the final season is going to be “bittersweet,” especially because they like seeing the cast together on the set. As seen below, Wahlberg leads his co-stars in costume in a “Get Down Dance Challenge.”