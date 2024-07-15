Lili Reinhart Stuns in Pink String Bikinis, ‘Riverdale’ Stars React

Actress Lili Reinhart is best known for her role as Betty Copper in the long-running CW teen drama series Riverdale, based on the Archie Comics. The beloved series came to end in August 2023.

One year later and Reinhart is resting and relaxing in Los Cabos. As seen in the stunning photos below — be sure to swipe — Reinhart stuns in two different berry-print string bikinis.

Reinhart’s fans and famous friends — including former Riverdale co-stars including Madchen Amick (who played Betty’s mother Alice Cooper) — are going wild over the photos and video. Amick replied: “Well deserved bubala.”

Madeline Brewer who played Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, dropped two fire emojis, and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge, mother of Veronica/Camila Mendes) wrote: “Looking beautiful” with a red heart emoji.

And her real-life beau, Jack Martin (who presumably took those photos of Reinhart), replied: “Stunning gorgeous and also beautiful.”

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming mystery thriller American Sweatshop. She plays the protagonist, Daisy Moriarty, “who while dealing with a chaotic personal life, finds herself sucked into the underbelly of the internet.” Uta Briesewitz (Stranger Things) directs. Produced by Barry Levinson (Rain Man).