Maren Morris Flaunts Abs in Sheer White Lingerie, “This One Cuts Deep”

When not performing live on stage during her RSVP Redux Tour this summer, country pop star Maren Morris is often modeling. As seen in the stunning white lace lingerie set below, the Grammy Award winner is flaunting her flat abs and toned legs, to the delight of her fans.

Morris, who finalized her divorce from fellow musician Ryan Hurd in January and who has since came out as bisexual during Pride Month in June (she wrote on Instagram: “happy to be the B in LGBTQ+”), is promoting her recently released single, “Hope I Never Fall in Love” and “Cut” featuring Julia Michaels, which is on her new EP Intermission. Intermission will be released on Friday, August 2.

Below is the official lyric video for “I Hope I Never Fall in Love.” Her fans (a.k.a. “the Lunatics”) say of the new song, “this one really cuts deep.”

“Really poignant and powerful ending to the song. I listened to the lunatics stream, but really enjoyed the video and lyrics being shown. Can’t wait for the rest of the album,” wrote another fan/lunatic.