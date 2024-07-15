Brandi Cyrus Stuns in Tiny Bikini, Mom Tish Reacts

While mega star Miley Cyrus continues to sell Gucci Flora perfume with her hit song “Flowers,” her sister Brandi Cyrus continues to DJ and reports that “Life is good.”

With the photos below — be sure to swipe — Brandi is seen at work in a black crop top and tiny shorts and at a farm, petting a horse in nothing but a tiny red bikini and cowboy hat.

Note: Slide 6 features Brandi in another tiny string bikini, and Slide 7 includes her mom, Tish Cyrus Purcell and former Bachelorette and podcaster Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Brandi Cyrus fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied, “that farm bod,” and another chimed in, “who allowed her to serve so hard,” and “go off spicy Brandi.” One of the most clever comments is: “That bod is cyrusly amazing.”

Mom Tish also replied: “You are just living your BEST life and I’m here for it” with a fire emoji. Tish and Brandi are the co-hosts of the podcast Sorry We’re Stoned.

As seen above, the mother-daughter Cyrus ladies are now promoting new Sorry We’re Stoned merch, which they described as cozy wear that’s “perfect for when you’re takin’ a smoke or for when you’re lounging listen to the pod.”